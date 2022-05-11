Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Post $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. UniFirst posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UNF stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.87. 72,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,471. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $161.61 and a twelve month high of $242.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

