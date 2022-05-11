Brokerages Expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on BB shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of BB opened at $5.19 on Friday. BlackBerry has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,781.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,547,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,117,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,188 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 182.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 4,241.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,086,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,528 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

