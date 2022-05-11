Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.08. Fiverr International reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

NYSE FVRR traded down $8.39 on Friday, hitting $32.48. 107,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

