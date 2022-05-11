Brokerages Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will post $146.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.18 million and the highest is $147.20 million. Freshpet reported sales of $108.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $581.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.91 million to $587.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $760.67 million, with estimates ranging from $746.30 million to $801.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,775 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,061. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $183.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

