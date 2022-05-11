Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. NextEra Energy reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.20. 11,094,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,596,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.52 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.