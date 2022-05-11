Brokerages Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Clorox reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Clorox stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.86. 1,054,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,145. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.52 and its 200-day moving average is $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

