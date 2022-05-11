Brokerages Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT at $26.80

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 219.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 43.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 69,746 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $2,143,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $12,201,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

