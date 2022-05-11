Brokerages Set ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Target Price at C$62.71

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.71.

ATA has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Laurentian set a C$59.00 price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of TSE:ATA traded up C$0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching C$32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 348,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,617. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.21. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$27.19 and a 1-year high of C$53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 28.30.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

