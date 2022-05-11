Brokerages Set Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target at $393.72

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $393.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDVMF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($30.21) to GBX 2,850 ($35.14) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 7,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,652. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $28.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.