Brokerages Set Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Target Price at $17.67

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMRE. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.54. 7,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 420.02%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

