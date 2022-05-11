Brokerages Set HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Target Price at $47.67

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 22,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,254. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

