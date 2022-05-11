Brokerages Set InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Target Price at $8.42

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered InnovAge from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InnovAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of INNV traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. 144,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $175.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in InnovAge by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in InnovAge by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in InnovAge by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

