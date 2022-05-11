Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target at $21.78

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

Several analysts recently commented on SWIM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,290,000 after acquiring an additional 521,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 323,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 70,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 112,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIM stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 763,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

