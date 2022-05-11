Brokerages Set Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Target Price at GBX 620.82

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 620.82 ($7.65).

A number of brokerages have commented on RMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.38) to GBX 275 ($3.39) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.01) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 702 ($8.65) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Liberum Capital cut shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON RMG traded up GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 326.13 ($4.02). The company had a trading volume of 3,869,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 344.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 422.28. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 316.10 ($3.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($7.57). The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.74.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

