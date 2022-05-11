Brokerages Set Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Price Target at $136.00

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SCTBF. UBS Group downgraded Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Securitas stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Securitas has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $17.06.

Securitas AB provides security services in Sweden, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site guarding, mobile guarding, remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

