Brokerages Set TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Price Target at €26.81

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.30 ($27.68).

TEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.26) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €28.40 ($29.89) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TEG opened at €18.03 ($18.98) on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €18.55 ($19.53) and a 52 week high of €29.37 ($30.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.61 and a 200-day moving average of €23.09.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.