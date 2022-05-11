Brokerages Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Price Target at $29.19

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in AES by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in AES by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AES by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 818,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 74,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. AES has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -233.33%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

