Brokerages Set Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target at $5.98

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.98.

Several analysts have commented on VLDR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $12,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $18,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,400 and have sold 25,771,575 shares valued at $59,483,807. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $1.58 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $328.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 69.35%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Velodyne Lidar (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.