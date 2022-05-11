Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Target Price at $142.38

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $143,938,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $138,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

WCN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.44. The stock had a trading volume of 73,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a one year low of $115.75 and a one year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

