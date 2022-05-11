Brokers Issue Forecasts for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.34.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $20,275,835.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 886,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,373 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

