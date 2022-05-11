Brokers Offer Predictions for Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

LSCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

LSCC stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $254,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,273 shares of company stock worth $20,817,555. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

