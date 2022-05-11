Brokers Offer Predictions for ViewRay, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRAY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $470.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.12. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $8.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

