Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives C$43.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.46.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN opened at C$44.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$39.24 and a 52-week high of C$52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.01%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

