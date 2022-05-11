Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEP stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 1,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,005. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 178,751 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

