BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.93

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 3319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 95.60 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $123,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

