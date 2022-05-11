BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.93

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 3319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.
A number of analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 95.60 and a beta of 1.53.
In related news, insider John A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $123,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRP)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
