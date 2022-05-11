BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.94

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 7439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get BTRS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $802.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after acquiring an additional 269,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 1,274.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.