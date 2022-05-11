Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Business First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of BFST opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $505.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,130 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,496 shares of company stock valued at $59,289. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About Business First Bancshares (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.