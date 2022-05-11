BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,986. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on BWXT. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,788. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 145,121 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

