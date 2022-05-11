BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.25 EPS.

BWXT stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,986. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.17.

In related news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,788. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

