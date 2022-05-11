CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) CFO Thomas A. Mutryn Sells 3,089 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CACI stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.97. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in CACI International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.