Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CHY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,303. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

