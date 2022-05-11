Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ CGO opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

