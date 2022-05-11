California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,914 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avantor were worth $53,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,361,000 after acquiring an additional 324,770 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,364 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 97.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,613,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,979,000 after acquiring an additional 119,678 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.