California Public Employees Retirement System Has $47.48 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,078,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201,527 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Huntington Bancshares worth $47,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

HBAN stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

