California Public Employees Retirement System Has $48.75 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,107,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,088 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $48,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 523,406 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 576,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

