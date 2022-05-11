California Public Employees Retirement System Has $52.52 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $52,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,039,000 after acquiring an additional 52,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.16 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

