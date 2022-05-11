California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,664,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,421 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $50,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in PPL by 12.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in PPL by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

