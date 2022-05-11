California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,422 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Skyworks Solutions worth $55,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

