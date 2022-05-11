California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,953 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $59,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $329,575,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 641,478 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after buying an additional 419,321 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,980,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 446,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,594,000 after buying an additional 171,093 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $161.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.06. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $158.15 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

