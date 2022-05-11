California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 23,565 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,565 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $54,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.44.

Shares of LYB opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

