California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,560 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,560 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Hess worth $44,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $17,370,874.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,417 shares of company stock valued at $66,162,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $105.77 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

