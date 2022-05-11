California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 84,672 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $46,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,405 shares of company stock worth $6,873,435. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

