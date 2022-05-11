California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,874,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,944 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $45,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 273,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 139,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

HPE stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

