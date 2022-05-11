Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $625.10 Million

Brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) to post $625.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $777.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $440.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.72. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

