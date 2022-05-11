Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt is a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring (TM) technology platform to engineer innovative materials and products for its customers to help them meet their sustainability goals. Calyxt’s diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory (TM) production system. “

Get Calyxt alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of CLXT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 933,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,112. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 174.13% and a negative net margin of 114.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 286,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 46,180 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt (Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.