Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. 7,679,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,350. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 69,956 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,283,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,760 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

