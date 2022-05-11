Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,793,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,429,000 after purchasing an additional 423,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,919,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after acquiring an additional 382,092 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $4,061,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,195,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,828,000 after buying an additional 302,085 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

