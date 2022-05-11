Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. Benchmark cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $137.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.49. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $131.21 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

