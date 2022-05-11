Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $490,000 Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 46.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $497,038.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.