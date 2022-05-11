Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $529,000 in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $915.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.36. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

